MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW) Major Shareholder Cano Health, Inc. Sells 53,355 Shares

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cano Health, Inc. sold 53,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $49,086.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,540,587 shares in the company, valued at $5,097,340.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cano Health, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MSP Recovery alerts:

On Wednesday, February 7th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 80,757 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $61,375.32.

On Friday, February 2nd, Cano Health, Inc. sold 41,219 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $44,104.33.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Cano Health, Inc. sold 53,279 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $58,606.90.

On Monday, January 29th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 43,972 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $53,206.12.

On Friday, January 26th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 121,689 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $144,809.91.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 72,265 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $86,718.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Cano Health, Inc. sold 1,125,549 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total value of $1,564,513.11.

On Thursday, January 18th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 16,733 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $21,585.57.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 5,016 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $6,570.96.

On Friday, January 12th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 29,969 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $45,253.19.

MSP Recovery Stock Performance

LIFW stock opened at $0.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average is $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. MSP Recovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $30.25.

Institutional Trading of MSP Recovery

MSP Recovery ( NASDAQ:LIFW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $68.00 by ($69.06). MSP Recovery had a negative net margin of 268.17% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in MSP Recovery during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in MSP Recovery during the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in MSP Recovery during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in MSP Recovery during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

MSP Recovery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSP Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSP Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.