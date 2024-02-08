Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Sets New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $43.05 and last traded at $42.98, with a volume of 431326 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.55.

The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 31.80%. The company had revenue of $47.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital cut Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Napco Security Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSSC. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 77,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.05.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

