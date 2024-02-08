National Bank Financial Comments on Kinross Gold Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kinross Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their price target on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.15 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Kinross Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Securities raised their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of KGC opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.30. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $6.34.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.04 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 8.43%.

Institutional Trading of Kinross Gold

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 353.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

