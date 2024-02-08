National Bank Financial Comments on Royal Gold, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Royal Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.27 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.25. The consensus estimate for Royal Gold’s current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

RGLD has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.88.

Royal Gold Stock Down 0.4 %

RGLD stock opened at $112.48 on Thursday. Royal Gold has a one year low of $101.82 and a one year high of $147.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.90 and a 200-day moving average of $113.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 3.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 17.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at $251,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 2.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 9.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

