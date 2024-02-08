National Bank Financial Comments on Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TFPM)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) – National Bank Financial lowered their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $49.43 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

Shares of TFPM opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 53.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $17.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.10.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,512,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $9,694,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $7,219,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 326.6% during the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 480,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 367,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,358,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,284,000 after acquiring an additional 245,378 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

