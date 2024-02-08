National Bank Financial Weighs in on Lundin Mining Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Lundin Mining in a report released on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.90 to C$8.40 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Eight Capital set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.87.

LUN stock opened at C$11.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.12. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$7.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.77.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

