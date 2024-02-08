NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.60) Per Share

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NETGEAR in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will earn ($0.60) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.62). The consensus estimate for NETGEAR’s current full-year earnings is ($0.62) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NETGEAR’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $188.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NTGR. Raymond James reduced their price target on NETGEAR from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised NETGEAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NTGR

NETGEAR Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NTGR stock opened at $14.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.20. NETGEAR has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $19.68. The company has a market capitalization of $424.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NETGEAR

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quilter Plc bought a new position in NETGEAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $983,070,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in NETGEAR by 309.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in NETGEAR by 512.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NETGEAR in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in NETGEAR by 54.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $26,701.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,569 shares in the company, valued at $370,239.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 5,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $71,747.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,129. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $26,701.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,239.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,450 shares of company stock worth $285,989. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NETGEAR

(Get Free Report)

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers in the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.