NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,754 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in NETSTREIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 557.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas cut NETSTREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho upgraded NETSTREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $17.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on NETSTREIT from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.22.

NETSTREIT Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NETSTREIT stock opened at $17.82 on Thursday. NETSTREIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $20.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average of $16.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.05, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81.

About NETSTREIT

(Free Report)

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.