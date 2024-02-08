New Gold Inc. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of New Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for New Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share.

Shares of TSE NGD opened at C$1.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.63. New Gold has a 52-week low of C$1.13 and a 52-week high of C$2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.61. The stock has a market cap of C$1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.64.

In other New Gold news, Senior Officer Sean William Keating sold 67,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total transaction of C$123,708.00. In related news, Senior Officer Robert Joseph Chausse sold 345,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.00, for a total transaction of C$690,626.00. Also, Senior Officer Sean William Keating sold 67,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total value of C$123,708.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 420,613 shares of company stock worth $830,119. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

