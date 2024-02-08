New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.71

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and traded as low as $0.62. New World Development shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 4,110 shares changing hands.

New World Development Trading Down 3.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average is $0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

About New World Development

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and Mainland China. Its property portfolio includes residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as whole life, term, dread disease, medical, disability, and accident insurance products.

