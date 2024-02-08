New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.21

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.21 and last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 7094178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on NYCB shares. DA Davidson cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Compass Point lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.29.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.35, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average is $10.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 5.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.42%.

Institutional Trading of New York Community Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 55,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 26,929 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 471,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after buying an additional 289,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

