New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 208,848 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) by 27.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 553,276 shares of the company's stock after selling 208,848 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund's holdings in Toast were worth $10,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,647,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,040,000. Ossiam increased its holdings in Toast by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Toast by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,076,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,998,000 after purchasing an additional 551,493 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Toast by 4,389.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 562,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,532,000 after purchasing an additional 549,785 shares during the period. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $886,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,342.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $886,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,342.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 390,856 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $6,671,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 707,513 shares of company stock worth $12,292,808. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TOST. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Toast from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Toast from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Toast from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $21.15.

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $19.26 on Thursday. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.36.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Toast had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The company's revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

