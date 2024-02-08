Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,086,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,321 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 3.16% of Newell Brands worth $118,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 1,935.1% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Newell Brands by 233.2% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 6,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Price Performance

NWL opened at $7.92 on Thursday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NWL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NWL

About Newell Brands

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.