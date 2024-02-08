Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,086,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,321 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 3.16% of Newell Brands worth $118,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 1,935.1% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Newell Brands by 233.2% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 6,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.
Newell Brands Price Performance
NWL opened at $7.92 on Thursday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.67.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NWL
About Newell Brands
Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Newell Brands
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- UiPath’s AI bots can trigger its tipping point in 2024
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Why Cigna stock will be at fresh highs by March
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- How to use options to collect rent on stocks without owning them
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.