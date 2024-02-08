Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter.
Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:NPNYY opened at $6.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.60. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $7.05.
Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Company Profile
