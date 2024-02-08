Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NPNYY opened at $6.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.60. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $7.05.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Company Profile

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides various logistics services worldwide. It operates through Liner & Logistics Business, Bulk Shipping Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

