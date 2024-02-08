Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Trading Down 31.3%

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Free Report) was down 31.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 687,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 405,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Noble Mineral Exploration Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 16.26, a current ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.57 million, a PE ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.99.

Noble Mineral Exploration Company Profile

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, copper, and PGM deposits. The company was formerly known as Ring of Fire Resources Inc and changed its name to Noble Mineral Exploration Inc in March 2012.

