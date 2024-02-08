Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,603 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Northwest Pipe were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Pipe by 1,429.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Northwest Pipe by 268.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Northwest Pipe by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Northwest Pipe by 1,035.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Northwest Pipe Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Northwest Pipe stock opened at $29.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $291.19 million, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.62. Northwest Pipe has a 1-year low of $25.58 and a 1-year high of $40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Northwest Pipe Profile

(Free Report)

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure engineered steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.