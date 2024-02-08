Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

NTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Nutrien

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nutrien Stock Down 1.4 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien in the third quarter valued at $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $49.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.56 and a 200 day moving average of $58.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

About Nutrien

(Get Free Report

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.