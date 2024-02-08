nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.75.

nVent Electric Price Performance

nVent Electric stock opened at $63.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.33. nVent Electric has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $66.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $861.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $110,385.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,421.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nVent Electric

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,908,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 41.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,556,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,142 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth $65,666,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 68.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,952,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,534 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 3,911.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,315,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

