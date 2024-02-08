NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Lessened by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 3.4% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $35,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.7 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $700.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $535.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $481.86. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $204.21 and a twelve month high of $702.20.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.11%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $616.35.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

