NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given New $224.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $221.00 to $224.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised NXP Semiconductors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $237.08.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $221.37 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $155.31 and a 1 year high of $238.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.70.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.91%.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $309,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,231,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $309,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth $29,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.