NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Susquehanna from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $237.08.
View Our Latest Report on NXPI
NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance
NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.
NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.91%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,231,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $72,356,000 after acquiring an additional 21,672 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after buying an additional 210,979 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NXP Semiconductors Company Profile
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NXP Semiconductors
- How to Invest in Social Media
- Can financial, healthcare, energy stocks rise as rates stay high?
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Why H&R Block Stock Looks More Attractive After Earnings Dip
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Can Etsy stock craft rebound with support from big investor?
Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.