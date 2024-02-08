NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Susquehanna from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $237.08.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $221.37 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $155.31 and a 1 year high of $238.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,231,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $72,356,000 after acquiring an additional 21,672 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after buying an additional 210,979 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

