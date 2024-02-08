NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Raised to $225.00 at Mizuho

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NXPI. Truist Financial dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $237.08.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $221.37 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $155.31 and a one year high of $238.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.70.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Martino Ronald sold 5,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total value of $1,085,180.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,538.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,057. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NXP Semiconductors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,071 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,144 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $75,827,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 891,632 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $204,810,000 after acquiring an additional 161,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.