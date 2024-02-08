NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Raised to $240.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NXPI. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $237.08.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 0.7 %

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $221.37 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $155.31 and a 12 month high of $238.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.70. The company has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $309,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,071 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,144 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $75,827,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 891,632 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $204,810,000 after buying an additional 161,589 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

