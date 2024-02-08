Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Shares Sold by J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $4,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4,170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth $54,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth about $71,000. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oaktree Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $19.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $21.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $97.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.22%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.70%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

