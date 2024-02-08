Oatly Group (OTLY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 31.43% and a negative return on equity of 35.66%. The company had revenue of $187.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.48 million. On average, analysts expect Oatly Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Oatly Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTLY opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1.05. Oatly Group has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $2.71. The company has a market cap of $664.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on OTLY shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oatly Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oatly Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Oatly Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oatly Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Oatly Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Oatly Group by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares in the last quarter. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

Featured Articles

