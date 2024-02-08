OFS Credit Company, Inc. (OCCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 18th

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.

OFS Credit has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.

OFS Credit Trading Up 0.3 %

OCCI opened at $6.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.00. OFS Credit has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

OFS Credit ( NASDAQ:OCCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.08 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that OFS Credit will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating on shares of OFS Credit in a report on Monday, November 13th.

In related news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $220,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 300,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,822,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,714 shares of company stock worth $1,221,970. Corporate insiders own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in OFS Credit by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in OFS Credit by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in OFS Credit by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in OFS Credit by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in OFS Credit by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

