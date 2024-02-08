Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 498,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of Okta worth $40,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,063,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,159,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,405 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,057,000 after purchasing an additional 761,082 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 685.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 604,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,318,000 after purchasing an additional 527,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the first quarter worth $69,245,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,125 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $80,797.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $80,797.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $95,329.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,743 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,799 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OKTA. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.81.

Shares of OKTA opened at $83.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $92.38.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Okta had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

