OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. OMRON had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 3.89%.

OMRON Stock Up 0.5 %

OMRNY opened at $37.59 on Thursday. OMRON has a twelve month low of $34.99 and a twelve month high of $66.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OMRON stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in OMRON were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMRON Company Profile

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, device and module solutions, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, motion and drives, robotics, energy conservation, power supplies, and automation system products.

