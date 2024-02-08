On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.83.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ONON. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of ON in a report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ON from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ON from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research report on Monday, November 13th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ON
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ON Price Performance
ONON stock opened at $27.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.63. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.06. ON has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $37.08.
ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. ON had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ON will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.
ON Company Profile
On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ON
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- What are specialty REITs? How to invest in them
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Miso Robotics stock: Is an IPO coming soon?
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Insiders are selling these hot stocks on track for higher prices
Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.