On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.83.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ONON. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of ON in a report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ON from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ON from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONON. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in ON by 7.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,887,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,416,000 after acquiring an additional 554,513 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in ON in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,754,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in ON by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 397,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,065,000 after buying an additional 38,103 shares during the last quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd grew its position in ON by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,038,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,896,000 after buying an additional 43,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in ON in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

ONON stock opened at $27.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.63. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.06. ON has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $37.08.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. ON had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ON will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

