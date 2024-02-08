Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Trading Down 2.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.7% on Tuesday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The company traded as low as $75.38 and last traded at $75.52. 1,001,316 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 8,695,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.59.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum lowered Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $132.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna cut their target price on Onsemi from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Onsemi from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Onsemi from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onsemi currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Onsemi in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 95.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.25. The company has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

