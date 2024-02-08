Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 331 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in argenx were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in argenx by 112.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in argenx during the second quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in argenx by 116.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in argenx during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in argenx by 29.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $557.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $518.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of argenx from $615.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of argenx from $582.00 to $451.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on argenx from $610.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.90.

argenx stock opened at $391.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.22 and a beta of 0.69. argenx SE has a 52-week low of $327.73 and a 52-week high of $550.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $401.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $463.24.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

