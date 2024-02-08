Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 7,962 Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,962 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 5.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 33.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 5,898 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 759,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,081,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 8.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trustmark by 53.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 11,567 shares in the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRMK shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trustmark in a research report on Monday, January 15th. TheStreet raised Trustmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Trustmark from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Trustmark from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trustmark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of TRMK opened at $26.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.84. Trustmark Co. has a 52 week low of $18.96 and a 52 week high of $30.83.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $189.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is presently 33.95%.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

