Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PIPR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,494,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,369,000 after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,778,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,389,000 after acquiring an additional 15,850 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 595,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,034,000 after acquiring an additional 23,704 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 547,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,753,000 after acquiring an additional 125,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,278,000 after acquiring an additional 12,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $180.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $120.97 and a 1-year high of $192.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.00 and its 200 day moving average is $164.12.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.42. The business had revenue of $457.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.12 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.58%.

Insider Transactions at Piper Sandler Companies

In other news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $802,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 19,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,543.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $802,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 19,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,543.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 2,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.79, for a total transaction of $361,917.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,214 shares in the company, valued at $29,883,615.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,236,744. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on PIPR. StockNews.com raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

