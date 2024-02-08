Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,066 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UGI by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UGI during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in UGI by 1,379.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in UGI by 236.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in UGI during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on UGI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of UGI from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

UGI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $23.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.48 and its 200-day moving average is $23.18. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $20.19 and a twelve month high of $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. UGI had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 14.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

UGI Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently -68.18%.

UGI Profile

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.