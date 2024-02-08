Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.17 Million Position in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of OrthoPediatrics worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KIDS. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,919,000. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,507,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,810,000 after buying an additional 212,431 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 302.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after buying an additional 82,923 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 1,562.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 75,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 71,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,097,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,104,000 after buying an additional 68,115 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

KIDS opened at $27.15 on Thursday. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $53.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.03 and its 200-day moving average is $31.81.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $39.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.26 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 15.57%. On average, research analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

