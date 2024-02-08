Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Element Solutions by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,092,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,441,000 after buying an additional 214,544 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,138,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,756,000 after buying an additional 163,426 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Element Solutions by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,385,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,194,000 after buying an additional 206,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,687,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,799,000 after acquiring an additional 72,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Element Solutions by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,607,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,273,000 after acquiring an additional 597,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Element Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.60.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESI opened at $22.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Element Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.75.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.45%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Articles

