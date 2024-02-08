Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,703 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 15.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 145.4% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 5.5% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 11.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,605,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total value of $580,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total transaction of $580,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rhoman J. Hardy acquired 784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,228.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $231.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.12. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.71 and a 12-month high of $233.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $205.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.59.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

