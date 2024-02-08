Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 228.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 62.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAA opened at $125.18 on Thursday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $115.56 and a one year high of $176.36. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 117.37%.

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,651,939.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,651,939.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $48,723.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAA. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.84.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

