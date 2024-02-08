Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 49,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $757,000.

In other news, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $609,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 710,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,186,799.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 92,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $6,845,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,263,466.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $609,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 710,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,186,799.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,915,765. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACHC has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens raised Acadia Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.83.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $79.61 on Thursday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.49 and a 1 year high of $87.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -379.08, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.41 and a 200-day moving average of $75.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

