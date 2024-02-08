Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,601 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. Quarry LP raised its position in BOK Financial by 736.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the first quarter valued at $57,000. 35.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BOK Financial

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total value of $244,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,866.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BOKF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on BOK Financial from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on BOK Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut BOK Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

BOK Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $81.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.09. BOK Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $62.42 and a 1 year high of $106.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.49). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $843.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

