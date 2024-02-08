Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 216 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 100.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60,364 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 71.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 35.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $239,691.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,735. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $239,691.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,735. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total value of $576,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,776,814.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,011 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,991 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TXRH shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.80.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

TXRH opened at $132.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.06 and a 1 year high of $133.15.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

