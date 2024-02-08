Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 421.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.62.

Ventas Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $45.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,513.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.18. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $52.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18,018.02%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

