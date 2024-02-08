Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 774 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,143 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,143,331,000 after purchasing an additional 294,399 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,241,407 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,393,643,000 after purchasing an additional 147,330 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,694,095 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,046,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,321,206 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $712,140,000 after purchasing an additional 201,316 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at $14,196,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $75,141.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at $936,547.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at $14,196,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,242 shares of company stock valued at $796,746. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Trading Down 0.4 %

NTAP opened at $87.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.20 and a 200-day moving average of $80.67. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.73 and a 52 week high of $91.78.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 94.77% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 62.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on NetApp from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NetApp from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

NetApp Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

