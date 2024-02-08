Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 4,118 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,118 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,443,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,250,000 after buying an additional 108,384 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,970,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,657,000 after purchasing an additional 99,252 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $405,315,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,682,000 after purchasing an additional 388,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,145,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,583,000 after purchasing an additional 19,618 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $111.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $99.03 and a 52-week high of $116.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

