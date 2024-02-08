Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 596 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,284,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 7.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 10.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total value of $493,604.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,461,995.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total value of $493,604.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,461,995.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $485,312.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,406,963.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,862 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.71.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $129.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.76. The company has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.53 and a 12-month high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.01%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

