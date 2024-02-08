Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 69 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the 3rd quarter worth about $376,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Globant by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Globant by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 77,023 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,239,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Globant by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after buying an additional 19,263 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Globant from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $218.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.88.

Shares of Globant stock opened at $236.22 on Thursday. Globant S.A. has a 52-week low of $135.40 and a 52-week high of $251.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.98 and a beta of 1.39.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.06). Globant had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $545.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.64 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

