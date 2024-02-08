Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 841,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.31% of Ovintiv worth $40,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ovintiv by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,582,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,170,000 after purchasing an additional 170,088 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ovintiv by 10.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,157,000 after purchasing an additional 51,261 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter worth about $1,609,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 37.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 52.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,756,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,603,000 after buying an additional 9,221,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Stock Up 0.3 %

OVV stock opened at $41.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.65. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $51.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on OVV shares. Citigroup set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.38.

Insider Activity

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $289,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,644.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $289,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,644.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $569,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,169.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

