Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 841,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.31% of Ovintiv worth $40,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 62.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OVV opened at $41.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $51.60.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. On average, analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

OVV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup set a $52.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.38.

In related news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,644.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $289,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,644.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $569,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,169.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

