Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Insider Gunner Smith Sells 657 Shares

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) insider Gunner Smith sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total transaction of $100,757.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,764,342.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Gunner Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 2nd, Gunner Smith sold 708 shares of Owens Corning stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $108,840.84.

Owens Corning Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of OC opened at $158.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.48. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.47. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $159.83.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.49%.

Several brokerages have commented on OC. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $116.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Owens Corning from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Owens Corning from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Owens Corning by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,301,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,154,000 after acquiring an additional 155,155 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,272,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $336,801,000 after buying an additional 15,714 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Owens Corning by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,556,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,082,000 after buying an additional 310,487 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 156.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,932,000 after acquiring an additional 906,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,481,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,668,000 after acquiring an additional 35,530 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

