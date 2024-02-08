Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) Holdings Raised by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GCOW. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 88.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,218,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,124 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,385,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,441,000 after buying an additional 811,296 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 155.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 623,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,956,000 after buying an additional 378,782 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,058,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,227,000 after buying an additional 332,107 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,199,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,905,000 after buying an additional 292,177 shares during the period.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF stock opened at $33.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.32.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

